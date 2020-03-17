NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Delaware
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Long Island
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|Westchester
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|x-Canton
|29
|14
|.674
|4
|Grand Rapids
|25
|18
|.581
|8
|Fort Wayne
|21
|22
|.488
|12
|Windy City
|17
|26
|.395
|16
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|College Park
|20
|23
|.465
|5½
|Erie
|13
|30
|.302
|12½
|Greensboro
|9
|34
|.209
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|Iowa
|19
|24
|.442
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|Agua Caliente
|22
|22
|.500
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|21
|21
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|19
|25
|.432
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|33
|.214
|14½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Salt Lake City
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Austin
|24
|18
|.571
|6
|Texas
|24
|19
|.558
|6½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|27
|.357
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday’s Games
Westchester at Delaware, ppd
Erie at Texas, ppd
Iowa at Memphis, ppd
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, ppd
Northern Arizona at South Bay, ppd
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Canton, ppd
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, ppd
Erie at Austin, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Greensboro, ppd
Long Island at Grand Rapids, ppd
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, ppd
Iowa at Oklahoma City, ppd
Northern Arizona at Stockton, ppd
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Westchester, ppd
Canton at Raptors, ppd
Greensboro at College Park Skyhawks, ppd
Texas at Austin, ppd
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Maine, ppd
Grand Rapids at Erie, ppd
Long Island at Capital City, ppd
Lakeland at Windy City, ppd
Memphis at Santa Cruz, ppd
Northern Arizona at Stockton, ppd
