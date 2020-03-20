NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 28 14 .667 — Raptors 22 21 .512 6½ Delaware 22 21 .512 6½ Long Island 18 23 .439 9½ Westchester 17 24 .415 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Wisconsin 33 10 .767 — x-Canton 29 14 .674 4 Grand Rapids 25 18 .581 8 Fort Wayne 21 22 .488 12 Windy City 17 26 .395 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 25 17 .595 — Capital City 22 21 .512 3½ College Park 20 23 .465 5½ Erie 13 30 .302 12½ Greensboro 9 34 .209 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 26 15 .634 — Sioux Falls 22 20 .524 4½ Oklahoma City 20 22 .476 6½ Iowa 19 24 .442 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 24 19 .558 — Agua Caliente 22 22 .500 2½ Santa Cruz 21 21 .500 2½ South Bay 19 25 .432 5½ Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 14½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Salt Lake City 30 12 .714 — Austin 24 18 .571 6 Texas 24 19 .558 6½ Rio Grande Valley 15 27 .357 15

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Westchester, ppd

Canton at Raptors, ppd

Greensboro at College Park Skyhawks, ppd

Texas at Austin, ppd

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Maine, ppd

Grand Rapids at Erie, ppd

Long Island at Capital City, ppd

Lakeland at Windy City, ppd

Memphis at Santa Cruz, ppd

Northern Arizona at Stockton, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Westchester at Raptors, ppd

Canton at Greensboro, ppd

Fort Wayne at Delaware, ppd

Austin at Sioux Falls, ppd

Oklahoma City at South Bay, ppd

Texas at Iowa, ppd

Windy City at Wisconsin, ppd

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, ppd

Memphis at Stockton, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, ppd

Long Island at Maine, ppd

Erie at College Park Skyhawks, ppd

Westchester at Capital City, ppd

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, ppd

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, ppd

Monday’s Games

Delaware at Fort Wayne, ppd

Austin at Iowa, ppd

Canton at Windy City, ppd

Stockton at Memphis, ppd

Salt Lake City at South Bay, ppd

