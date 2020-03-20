NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Delaware
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Long Island
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|Westchester
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|x-Canton
|29
|14
|.674
|4
|Grand Rapids
|25
|18
|.581
|8
|Fort Wayne
|21
|22
|.488
|12
|Windy City
|17
|26
|.395
|16
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|College Park
|20
|23
|.465
|5½
|Erie
|13
|30
|.302
|12½
|Greensboro
|9
|34
|.209
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|Iowa
|19
|24
|.442
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|Agua Caliente
|22
|22
|.500
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|21
|21
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|19
|25
|.432
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|33
|.214
|14½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Salt Lake City
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Austin
|24
|18
|.571
|6
|Texas
|24
|19
|.558
|6½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|27
|.357
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Westchester, ppd
Canton at Raptors, ppd
Greensboro at College Park Skyhawks, ppd
Texas at Austin, ppd
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Maine, ppd
Grand Rapids at Erie, ppd
Long Island at Capital City, ppd
Lakeland at Windy City, ppd
Memphis at Santa Cruz, ppd
Northern Arizona at Stockton, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Westchester at Raptors, ppd
Canton at Greensboro, ppd
Fort Wayne at Delaware, ppd
Austin at Sioux Falls, ppd
Oklahoma City at South Bay, ppd
Texas at Iowa, ppd
Windy City at Wisconsin, ppd
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, ppd
Memphis at Stockton, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, ppd
Long Island at Maine, ppd
Erie at College Park Skyhawks, ppd
Westchester at Capital City, ppd
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, ppd
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, ppd
Monday’s Games
Delaware at Fort Wayne, ppd
Austin at Iowa, ppd
Canton at Windy City, ppd
Stockton at Memphis, ppd
Salt Lake City at South Bay, ppd
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.