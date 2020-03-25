NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 28 14 .667 — Raptors 22 21 .512 6½ Delaware 22 21 .512 6½ Long Island 18 23 .439 9½ Westchester 17 24 .415 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Wisconsin 33 10 .767 — x-Canton 29 14 .674 4 Grand Rapids 25 18 .581 8 Fort Wayne 21 22 .488 12 Windy City 17 26 .395 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 25 17 .595 — Capital City 22 21 .512 3½ College Park 20 23 .465 5½ Erie 13 30 .302 12½ Greensboro 9 34 .209 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 26 15 .634 — Sioux Falls 22 20 .524 4½ Oklahoma City 20 22 .476 6½ Iowa 19 24 .442 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 24 19 .558 — Agua Caliente 22 22 .500 2½ Santa Cruz 21 21 .500 2½ South Bay 19 25 .432 5½ Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 14½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Salt Lake City 30 12 .714 — Austin 24 18 .571 6 Texas 24 19 .558 6½ Rio Grande Valley 15 27 .357 15

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Lakeland, ppd

Capital City at Raptors, ppd

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, ppd

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Long Island, ppd

Maine at Lakeland, ppd

Memphis at Greensboro, ppd

Westchester at Erie, ppd

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, ppd

Delaware at Windy City, ppd

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, ppd

Stockton at Iowa, ppd

Texas at South Bay, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, ppd

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, ppd

Friday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, ppd

Fort Wayne at College Park Skyhawks, ppd

Westchester at Long Island, ppd

Wisconsin at Greensboro, ppd

Northern Arizona at Memphis, ppd

Agua Caliente at Austin, ppd

Texas at Santa Cruz, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, ppd

Long Island at Westchester, ppd

Wisconsin at College Park Skyhawks, ppd

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, ppd

Maine at Erie, ppd

Raptors at Delaware, ppd

Windy City at Grand Rapids, ppd

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, ppd

Iowa at Sioux Falls, ppd

Northern Arizona at Memphis, ppd

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, ppd

Stockton at Salt Lake City, ppd

South Bay at Santa Cruz, ppd

