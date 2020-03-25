NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Delaware
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Long Island
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|Westchester
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|x-Canton
|29
|14
|.674
|4
|Grand Rapids
|25
|18
|.581
|8
|Fort Wayne
|21
|22
|.488
|12
|Windy City
|17
|26
|.395
|16
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|College Park
|20
|23
|.465
|5½
|Erie
|13
|30
|.302
|12½
|Greensboro
|9
|34
|.209
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|Iowa
|19
|24
|.442
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|Agua Caliente
|22
|22
|.500
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|21
|21
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|19
|25
|.432
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|33
|.214
|14½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Salt Lake City
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Austin
|24
|18
|.571
|6
|Texas
|24
|19
|.558
|6½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|27
|.357
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Lakeland, ppd
Capital City at Raptors, ppd
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, ppd
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Long Island, ppd
Maine at Lakeland, ppd
Memphis at Greensboro, ppd
Westchester at Erie, ppd
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, ppd
Delaware at Windy City, ppd
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, ppd
Stockton at Iowa, ppd
Texas at South Bay, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Capital City at Raptors, ppd
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, ppd
Friday’s Games
Canton at Grand Rapids, ppd
Fort Wayne at College Park Skyhawks, ppd
Westchester at Long Island, ppd
Wisconsin at Greensboro, ppd
Northern Arizona at Memphis, ppd
Agua Caliente at Austin, ppd
Texas at Santa Cruz, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at Capital City, ppd
Long Island at Westchester, ppd
Wisconsin at College Park Skyhawks, ppd
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, ppd
Maine at Erie, ppd
Raptors at Delaware, ppd
Windy City at Grand Rapids, ppd
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, ppd
Iowa at Sioux Falls, ppd
Northern Arizona at Memphis, ppd
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, ppd
Stockton at Salt Lake City, ppd
South Bay at Santa Cruz, ppd
