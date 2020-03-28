Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

March 28, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 28 14 .667
Raptors 22 21 .512
Delaware 22 21 .512
Long Island 18 23 .439
Westchester 17 24 .415 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Wisconsin 33 10 .767
x-Canton 29 14 .674 4
Grand Rapids 25 18 .581 8
Fort Wayne 21 22 .488 12
Windy City 17 26 .395 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 25 17 .595
Capital City 22 21 .512
College Park 20 23 .465
Erie 13 30 .302 12½
Greensboro 9 34 .209 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 15 .634
Sioux Falls 22 20 .524
Oklahoma City 20 22 .476
Iowa 19 24 .442 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 24 19 .558
Agua Caliente 22 22 .500
Santa Cruz 21 21 .500
South Bay 19 25 .432
Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 14½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Salt Lake City 30 12 .714
Austin 24 18 .571 6
Texas 24 19 .558
Rio Grande Valley 15 27 .357 15

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, ppd

Fort Wayne at College Park Skyhawks, ppd

Westchester at Long Island, ppd

Wisconsin at Greensboro, ppd

Northern Arizona at Memphis, ppd

Agua Caliente at Austin, ppd

Texas at Santa Cruz, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, ppd

Long Island at Westchester, ppd

Wisconsin at College Park Skyhawks, ppd

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, ppd

Maine at Erie, ppd

Raptors at Delaware, ppd

Windy City at Grand Rapids, ppd

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, ppd

Iowa at Sioux Falls, ppd

Northern Arizona at Memphis, ppd

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, ppd

Stockton at Salt Lake City, ppd

South Bay at Santa Cruz, ppd

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

