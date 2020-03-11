Listen Live Sports

NC A&T beats Howard 86-77 in MEAC Tournament quarterfinal

March 11, 2020 11:41 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ronald Jackson scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tyler Maye added 23 points and second-seeded North Carolina A&T beat No. 10 seed Howard 86-77 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

North Carolina A&T (17-15) will play the Norfolk State-Coppin State winner in a semifinal on Friday.

Kameron Langley collected a career-best and tournament record 15 assists for the Aggies. Fred Cleveland Jr. added 13 points and Devin Haygood had 12.

Wayne Bristol Jr. and Charles Williams scored 18 points apiece to lead Howard (4-29). Nate Garvey added 13 points and Zion Cousins had 12.

Howard cut a double-digit deficit to 74-69 with three minutes to play, but Haygood made the next basket and Maye hit four free throws as the Aggies pulled away.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

