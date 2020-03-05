NC Central 86, NC A&T 80

NC A&T (16-15)

Haygood 4-6 0-0 8, R.Jackson 3-6 3-4 9, A.Jackson 4-14 3-4 11, Langley 6-15 6-6 18, Maye 9-15 1-1 19, Lyons 5-11 1-2 15, Cleveland 0-3 0-0 0, Morrice 0-1 0-0 0, Filmore 0-0 0-0 0, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-72 14-17 80.

NC CENTRAL (17-13)

Blount 7-14 5-7 19, Whatley 4-6 2-4 10, Fennell 7-9 5-7 19, Palmer 3-8 1-1 9, Perkins 2-4 1-6 5, Keyser 5-13 10-13 20, Graves 0-2 0-0 0, Melvin 2-2 0-0 4, Clayborne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 24-38 86.

Halftime_NC Central 40-39. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 4-20 (Lyons 4-8, R.Jackson 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Maye 0-1, Cleveland 0-2, A.Jackson 0-7), NC Central 2-16 (Palmer 2-6, Fennell 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Whatley 0-1, Blount 0-2, Graves 0-2, Keyser 0-3). Fouled Out_Haygood, R.Jackson, A.Jackson. Rebounds_NC A&T 35 (R.Jackson 12), NC Central 37 (Blount 12). Assists_NC A&T 18 (Langley 12), NC Central 13 (Perkins 6). Total Fouls_NC A&T 26, NC Central 17. A_3,026 (3,056).

