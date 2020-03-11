NC Central 92, Delaware St. 75

DELAWARE ST. (6-26)

Bennett 0-3 0-0 0, Jenneto 3-6 1-1 9, Crosby 8-23 7-8 25, Wiley 1-5 0-0 3, Peek-Green 3-7 1-2 8, Carter 5-19 4-7 15, Sodom 1-2 2-2 4, Gross 2-8 1-2 5, Lucas 2-3 0-1 4, Moore 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-76 18-25 75.

NC CENTRAL (18-13)

Blount 3-11 10-10 16, Whatley 2-4 2-2 6, Fennell 3-6 3-4 10, Palmer 2-4 1-3 5, Perkins 7-9 2-6 17, Keyser 7-11 6-6 26, Graves 3-10 2-2 10, Ayetey 0-2 2-2 2, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 28-35 92.

Halftime_NC Central 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 7-28 (Jenneto 2-5, Crosby 2-9, Wiley 1-3, Peek-Green 1-4, Carter 1-7), NC Central 10-22 (Keyser 6-7, Graves 2-8, Perkins 1-1, Fennell 1-2, Ayetey 0-1, Blount 0-1, Palmer 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware St. 43 (Sodom 9), NC Central 36 (Blount 12). Assists_Delaware St. 6 (Crosby 3), NC Central 15 (Perkins 8). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 27, NC Central 22.

