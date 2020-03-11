Listen Live Sports

NC Central beats Delaware State 92-75 in MEAC tourney

March 11, 2020 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — C.J. Keyser scored a career-high 26 points and led five in double-figure scoring as top-seeded North Carolina Central rolled past No. 8 seed Delaware State 92-75 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

North Carolina Central (18-13) will play the Bethune-Cookman-Morgan State winner in a semifinal on Friday.

Keyser shot 7 of 11 from the field and made six 3-pointers. Jordan Perkins had 17 points and eight assists, and Jibri Blount added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles. Nicolas Fennell and Ty Graves chipped in 10 points apiece.

John Crosby scored 25 points to lead Delaware State (6-26). Myles Carter added 15 points.

Fennell’s 3-pointer capped a 32-9 start by the Eagles. Delaware State cut the deficit to 13 points at halftime and 67-59 with 9:22 remaining. The Eagles answered with a 17-6 surge and led by 19 points with less than five minutes to play.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

