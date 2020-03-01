NC Central looks to sweep BCU

Bethune-Cookman (15-13, 9-5) vs. NC Central (15-13, 11-3)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central goes for the season sweep over Bethune-Cookman after winning the previous matchup in Daytona Beach. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Eagles outshot Bethune-Cookman 59.6 percent to 36.2 percent and had five fewer turnovers on the way to an 86-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bethune-Cookman has relied heavily on its seniors. Cletrell Pope, Isaiah Bailey, Malik Maitland, Wali Parks and Leon Redd have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 87 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Jibri Blount has connected on 32.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: NC Central has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 52.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.5 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. The Bethune-Cookman offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

