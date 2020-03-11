NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

PITTSBURGH (16-17)

Hamilton 2-5 2-2 6, X.Johnson 5-9 5-5 15, McGowens 5-14 0-0 12, Champagnie 4-13 0-2 9, Toney 2-5 0-0 4, Murphy 2-5 0-0 4, Drumgoole 0-4 0-0 0, Coulibaly 0-2 3-4 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Starzynski 1-1 0-0 3, Aiken 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-60 12-15 58.

NC STATE (20-12)

Bryce 6-16 0-0 13, Funderburk 4-7 2-3 10, Hellems 1-6 2-2 4, Daniels 9-14 4-5 23, M.Johnson 3-6 1-3 7, Beverly 4-8 0-0 10, Bates 1-1 1-2 3, Andree 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 1-1 1-1 3, Farthing 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 11-16 73.

Halftime_NC State 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 4-18 (McGowens 2-6, Starzynski 1-1, Champagnie 1-5, Drumgoole 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, X.Johnson 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Toney 0-1), NC State 4-16 (Beverly 2-6, Daniels 1-2, Bryce 1-4, Andree 0-1, Graham 0-1, M.Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 31 (Hamilton 9), NC State 37 (Bryce 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 6 (McGowens 3), NC State 18 (M.Johnson 11). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 14, NC State 14.

