Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

March 11, 2020 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (16-17)

Hamilton 2-5 2-2 6, X.Johnson 5-9 5-5 15, McGowens 5-14 0-0 12, Champagnie 4-13 0-2 9, Toney 2-5 0-0 4, Murphy 2-5 0-0 4, Drumgoole 0-4 0-0 0, Coulibaly 0-2 3-4 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Starzynski 1-1 0-0 3, Aiken 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-60 12-15 58.

NC STATE (20-12)

Bryce 6-16 0-0 13, Funderburk 4-7 2-3 10, Hellems 1-6 2-2 4, Daniels 9-14 4-5 23, M.Johnson 3-6 1-3 7, Beverly 4-8 0-0 10, Bates 1-1 1-2 3, Andree 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 1-1 1-1 3, Farthing 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 11-16 73.

Halftime_NC State 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 4-18 (McGowens 2-6, Starzynski 1-1, Champagnie 1-5, Drumgoole 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, X.Johnson 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Toney 0-1), NC State 4-16 (Beverly 2-6, Daniels 1-2, Bryce 1-4, Andree 0-1, Graham 0-1, M.Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 31 (Hamilton 9), NC State 37 (Bryce 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 6 (McGowens 3), NC State 18 (M.Johnson 11). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 14, NC State 14.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)