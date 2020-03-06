Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NC State 84, Wake Forest 64

March 6, 2020 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

WAKE FOREST (13-17)

Mucius 2-5 0-0 4, Sarr 7-11 0-1 14, Brown 4-8 0-0 10, Childress 8-14 0-0 19, Neath 4-9 3-6 12, Massoud 1-6 0-0 2, White 1-2 0-0 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Oguama 0-1 0-0 0, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0, Lester 0-1 0-0 0, Wynn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 3-7 64.

NC STATE (19-12)

Andree 0-3 0-0 0, Bryce 4-10 2-3 11, Dixon 5-6 0-0 10, Daniels 4-7 2-2 10, M.Johnson 5-11 0-0 13, Funderburk 8-10 3-4 19, Beverly 6-7 0-0 16, Hellems 0-4 0-0 0, Farthing 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 34-60 7-9 84.

Halftime_NC State 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 7-18 (Childress 3-7, Brown 2-5, Neath 1-2, White 1-2, Massoud 0-2), NC State 9-23 (Beverly 4-5, M.Johnson 3-6, Graham 1-1, Bryce 1-3, Daniels 0-2, Andree 0-3, Hellems 0-3). Rebounds_Wake Forest 25 (Brown 9), NC State 31 (Funderburk 7). Assists_Wake Forest 13 (Neath 5), NC State 18 (M.Johnson 10). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 10, NC State 12. A_15,824 (19,772).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers