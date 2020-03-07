NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|16
|4
|3
|2
|53
|81
|49
|25
|5
|4
|Minnesota-Duluth
|16
|5
|2
|0
|50
|83
|52
|21
|10
|2
|Denver
|10
|8
|5
|4
|39
|69
|56
|20
|9
|6
|Western Michigan
|11
|9
|3
|2
|38
|76
|69
|17
|13
|5
|St. Cloud St.
|10
|11
|2
|1
|33
|60
|68
|13
|14
|6
|Omaha
|8
|12
|3
|0
|27
|63
|70
|14
|16
|5
|Miami
|5
|15
|3
|2
|20
|57
|81
|8
|20
|5
|Colorado College
|4
|16
|3
|1
|16
|47
|91
|11
|19
|3
|Friday’s Games
W. Michigan 5, Miami 2
Omaha 4, North Dakota 1
Minn. Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 1
Denver 2, Colorado College 2, OT, Denver scores in SO 1-0
Miami at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
End Regular Season
