NCHC Glance

March 7, 2020 12:48 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 16 4 3 2 53 81 49 25 5 4
Minnesota-Duluth 16 5 2 0 50 83 52 21 10 2
Denver 10 8 5 4 39 69 56 20 9 6
Western Michigan 11 9 3 2 38 76 69 17 13 5
St. Cloud St. 10 11 2 1 33 60 68 13 14 6
Omaha 8 12 3 0 27 63 70 14 16 5
Miami 5 15 3 2 20 57 81 8 20 5
Colorado College 4 16 3 1 16 47 91 11 19 3
Friday’s Games

W. Michigan 5, Miami 2

Omaha 4, North Dakota 1

Minn. Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 1

Denver 2, Colorado College 2, OT, Denver scores in SO 1-0

Saturday’s Games

Miami at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

End Regular Season

