NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|17
|4
|3
|2
|56
|86
|49
|26
|5
|4
|Minnesota-Duluth
|17
|5
|2
|0
|53
|89
|53
|22
|10
|2
|Denver
|11
|8
|5
|4
|42
|74
|57
|21
|9
|6
|Western Michigan
|12
|9
|3
|2
|41
|84
|73
|18
|13
|5
|St. Cloud St.
|10
|12
|2
|1
|33
|61
|74
|13
|15
|6
|Omaha
|8
|13
|3
|0
|27
|63
|75
|14
|17
|5
|Miami
|5
|16
|3
|2
|20
|61
|89
|8
|21
|5
|Colorado College
|4
|17
|3
|1
|16
|48
|96
|11
|20
|3
|Friday’s Games
W. Michigan 5, Miami 2
Omaha 4, North Dakota 1
Minn. Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 1
Denver 2, Colorado College 2, OT, Denver scores in SO 1-0
W. Michigan 8, Miami 4
North Dakota 5, Omaha 0
Minn. Duluth 6, St. Cloud St. 1
Denver 5, Colorado College 1
End Regular Season
