Nebraska, Indiana meet in Big Ten tourney

No. 14 seed Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) vs. No. 11 seed Indiana (19-12, 9-11)

Big Ten Tourney First Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska is set to match up against Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten tourney. In the regular season, Indiana won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Hoosiers shot 50.8 percent from the field while limiting Nebraska to just 39.7 percent en route to an 82-74 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Trayce Jackson-Davis is putting up 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Hoosiers. Justin Smith has complemented Jackson-Davis and is accounting for 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Cornhuskers have been led by Cam Mack, who is averaging 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 33.9 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 56.9 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 7-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Hoosiers are 12-12 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

FLOOR SPACING: Nebraska’s Thorbjarnarson has attempted 125 3-pointers and connected on 38.4 percent of them, and is 6 for 23 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana attempts more free throws per game than any other Big Ten team. The Hoosiers have averaged 22.5 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.