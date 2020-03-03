Listen Live Sports

Nevada coach Jay Norvell receives new 5-year contract

March 3, 2020 5:13 pm
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada coach Jay Norvell has a received a new five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season, the school said Tuesday.

Norvell, who is 18-20 overall in three seasons, is coming off back-to-back winning seasons and consecutive bowl appearances after going 3-9 in his first year at Nevada in 2017.

The new contract includes a guaranteed base salary and compensation totaling $625,000 per season plus supplemental bonuses based on athletic and academic success, athletic director Doug Knuth said.

Knuth said they also agreed to boost the total salary pool available for Norvell’s assistants by $250,000 beginning this fall, something Norvell said is important to growing the program.

Norvell went 8-5 with a victory over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl in 2018. Nevada was 7-5 last season and played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“Because of his leadership, there are a great many reasons to be excited about the trajectory of our program as the future of Wolf Pack football is bright,” Knuth said.

