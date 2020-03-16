Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New England Patriots extend safety Devin McCourty’s contract

March 16, 2020 11:05 am
 
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty’s contract Sunday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 32-year-old McCourty has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion is eighth in team history with 26 interceptions.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
3|18 Palo Alto Networks Ultimate Test Drive
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard clean toys as part of COVID-19 response

Today in History

1959: Eisenhower signs Hawaii Admission Act