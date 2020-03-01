Listen Live Sports

New Mexico St. 62, CS Bakersfield 46

March 1, 2020 12:45 am
 
NEW MEXICO ST. (24-6)

Aurrecoechea 3-5 2-2 8, McCants 5-7 0-2 14, Gilyard 3-8 1-1 9, Queen 2-6 0-0 5, Rice 0-8 4-4 4, T.Brown 4-9 0-0 12, Bobbitt 1-4 2-2 5, Buchanan 1-2 0-0 3, McNair 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-50 9-11 62.

CS BAKERSFIELD (12-18)

Moore 8-14 1-3 18, Readus 0-1 0-2 0, Buckingham 1-6 2-2 5, Perry 1-4 0-0 2, Edler-Davis 4-8 0-0 10, Stith 2-5 1-4 5, McCall 3-8 0-0 6, Allen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 4-11 46.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 32-22. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 13-29 (McCants 4-4, T.Brown 4-9, Gilyard 2-6, Buchanan 1-2, Bobbitt 1-3, Queen 1-3, Rice 0-2), CS Bakersfield 4-15 (Edler-Davis 2-5, Moore 1-3, Buckingham 1-4, Allen 0-1, McCall 0-1, Stith 0-1). Rebounds_New Mexico St. 30 (McCants, Gilyard 6), CS Bakersfield 31 (Edler-Davis 8). Assists_New Mexico St. 15 (Gilyard 6), CS Bakersfield 12 (Perry 5). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 14, CS Bakersfield 15. A_2,947 (3,800).

