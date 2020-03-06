New Mexico St. 83, California Baptist 50

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (21-9)

Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Pirog 0-1 0-0 0, Acquaah 5-16 4-4 15, Boyd 4-9 0-0 9, Flavors 1-9 2-4 5, Armstrong 0-5 0-0 0, Morison 0-2 3-4 3, Kuol 2-2 0-0 6, Nottage 1-1 2-2 4, Robinson 1-3 3-3 6, Lo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 14-17 50.

NEW MEXICO ST. (25-6)

Aurrecoechea 5-6 3-5 13, Bobbitt 3-9 3-4 10, T.Brown 3-5 2-3 11, Buchanan 0-3 0-0 0, Queen 7-11 1-2 19, McCants 3-4 4-4 11, Gilyard 3-5 0-0 8, Rice 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-6 2-2 9, McNair 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Rewalt 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 28-56 15-21 83.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 46-20. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 6-23 (Kuol 2-2, Boyd 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Acquaah 1-5, Flavors 1-7, Armstrong 0-3), New Mexico St. 12-30 (Queen 4-6, T.Brown 3-4, Gilyard 2-4, McCants 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bobbitt 1-6, Rewalt 0-1, Rice 0-1, Buchanan 0-3). Rebounds_California Baptist 26 (Pirog, Acquaah, Armstrong, Nottage 4), New Mexico St. 35 (Aurrecoechea, McCants 8). Assists_California Baptist 5 (Armstrong 2), New Mexico St. 15 (Gilyard 4). Total Fouls_California Baptist 18, New Mexico St. 16. A_7,015 (12,482).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.