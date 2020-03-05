Listen Live Sports

New Mexico St. reaches perfect WAC season, drubs Cal Baptist

March 5, 2020 11:39 pm
 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Trevelin Queen scored 19 points and Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 13 and New Mexico State beat California Baptist 83-50 on Thursday night.

Queen was 7-of-11 shooting and Aurrecoechea was 5 of 6. New Mexico State was 28 of 56 overall including 12 of 30 from 3-point range. Terrell Brown and Johnny McCants each scored 11 and C.J. Bobbitt 10.

New Mexico State built a 20-3 lead and never trailed. Not until Milan Acquaah made a pair of free throws with 5:36 before intermission did the Lancers reach double figures. New Mexico State led 35-11 at the point and went on to a 46-20 lead at halftime.

The Aggies (25-6, 16-0 Western Athletic Conference) finished perfect in league play for the first time in program history.

Acquaah led California Baptist (21-9, 10-5) with 15 points.

