Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New Orleans tops Southeastern Louisiana 79-69 in finale

March 7, 2020 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jahmel Myers scored 20 points with seven rebounds and 11th-place New Orleans beat 12th-place Southeastern Louisiana 79-69 in Saturday night’s regular-season finale for both teams.

Troy Green added 16 points with five assists for the Privateers (9-21, 5-15 Southland Conference), who ended a three-game skid by shooting 54% from the field (29 of 54). Bryson Robinson had 12 points with six assists and Lamont Berzat scored 11 with three steals.

Pape Diop had 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Byron Smith added 15 points for the Lions (8-22, 5-15), who made 2 of 19 3-pointers (11%). Von Julien scored nine points and made five assists.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in