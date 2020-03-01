Listen Live Sports

New York 3, Cincinnati 2

March 1, 2020 3:15 pm
 
Cincinnati 0 2 2
New York 2 1 3

First half_1, New York, Duncan, 1 (Valot), 16th minute; 2, New York, Kaku, 1 (Valot), 27th.

Second half_3, Cincinnati, Cruz, 1 (Vazquez), 46th; 4, New York, Royer, 1 (Duncan), 70th; 5, Cincinnati, Locadia, 1, 83rd.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton; New York, David Jensen, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_White, New York, 30th; Casseres Jr, New York, 89th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria, Gianni Facchini, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_15,703.

Lineups

Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Greg Garza (Andrew Gutman, 82nd), Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Allan Cruz, Haris Medunjanin, Adrien Regattin; Yuya Kubo (Kekuta Manneh, 79th), Brandon Vazquez (Jurgen Locadia, 64th).

New York_David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Tim Parker, Patrick Seagrist, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Kaku (Josh Sims, 67th), Daniel Royer (Marc Rzatkowski, 79th), Florian Valot; Brian White (Tom Barlow, 71st).

