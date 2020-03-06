Listen Live Sports

Newman: “Great to be alive” after terrifying Daytona wreck

March 6, 2020 2:09 pm
 
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Newman was back at the track Friday, sipping on a Coke and casually strolling through the infield of Phoenix Raceway.

It was hard to believe he was in a terrifying wreck at the Daytona 500 less than three weeks ago.

“It’s great to be alive,” Newman said. “If you look at my car, it’s a miracle.”

The harrowing crash on the last lap at Daytona had many fearing the worst. To the shock of almost everyone, Newman walked out of a hospital less than 48 hours after the crash and said Friday he feels “fine.”

Newman said he was at the track this weekend to provide support the Roush Fenway Racing team, including Ross Chastain, who has driven his car the past few weeks. He said he has “no idea” when he would return to racing and looked forward to taking advantage of having a different vantage point of the team.

“I feel like I should be able to take advantage of this crazy opportunity,” Newman said.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

