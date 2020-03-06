Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Neymar back in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifying

March 6, 2020 10:51 am
 
1 min read
      

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar is back in Brazil’s squad after a left thigh injury that sidelined him from the national team at the end of last year.

Brazil coach Tite announced his team list on Friday for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and at Peru. Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo were left out.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will be out because of injury, which should give Manchester City’s Ederson a rare chance to be in the starting lineup for the matches on March 27 and 31.

Striker Gabriel Jesus is suspended for the match against Bolivia because of his red card in the Copa America final, but Tite still listed him.

Advertisement

Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo has three players on the list, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and strikers Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras), Ivan (Ponte Preta)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Felipe (Atlético Madrid), Renan Lodi (Atlético Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Bruno Henrique (Flamengo), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Richarlison (Everton), Everton (Gremio)

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army