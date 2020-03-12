NFL Calendar

Listen Live Sports

March 12, 2020 9:00 am
 
March 16 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 11:59 a.m. EDT.

March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT.

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

May 19, 2020 — Spring owners meeting, Marina del Rey, California.

Late July — Training camps open.

Aug. 6 — Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Sept. 5 — Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 — Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 — First full regular-season schedule.

