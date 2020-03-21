NFL Calendar

Listen Live Sports

March 21, 2020 9:41 am
 
April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

May 19, 2020 — Spring owners meeting, Marina del Rey, California.

Late July — Training camps open.

Aug. 6 — Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Sept. 5 — Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 — Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 — First full regular-season schedule.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

