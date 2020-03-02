Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Calendar

March 2, 2020 9:30 am
 
< a min read
      

March 2-4 — General managers meeting, Boca Raton, Fla.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

April 8 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

May 8-24 — IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland.

Advertisement

June 1-6 — NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

June 13 — Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.

June 17 — NHL awards, Las Vegas.

June 26-27 — NHL draft, Montreal.

July 1 — Free agency begins, noon EDT.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise