Niagara 56, Marist 54

March 11, 2020 12:14 am
 
MARIST (7-23)

Jones 5-9 1-4 11, Cubbage 3-11 4-7 10, Herasme 1-7 2-2 5, Sagl 2-6 2-2 6, Saint-Furcy 4-5 1-2 11, Bell 2-6 2-2 7, Sjoberg 0-0 2-2 2, Tordoff 1-1 0-0 2, Makeny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 14-21 54.

NIAGARA (12-20)

Kratholm 1-4 2-4 4, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Hammond 7-14 2-2 20, Roberts 2-4 0-0 5, Solomon 4-14 6-6 14, Towns 1-2 1-2 4, Kuakumensah 0-2 0-0 0, Levnaic 1-2 0-0 3, MacDonald 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 11-14 56.

Halftime_Niagara 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Marist 4-22 (Saint-Furcy 2-3, Bell 1-4, Herasme 1-6, Sagl 0-3, Cubbage 0-6), Niagara 7-19 (Hammond 4-10, Levnaic 1-2, Roberts 1-2, Towns 1-2, Solomon 0-3). Rebounds_Marist 29 (Cubbage 9), Niagara 22 (Brown 7). Assists_Marist 14 (Cubbage 6), Niagara 11 (Brown 4). Total Fouls_Marist 13, Niagara 17.

