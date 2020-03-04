Nicholls 80, McNeese St. 56

MCNEESE ST. (14-16)

Kennedy 9-11 6-8 25, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Hutchinson 1-4 0-0 3, Kuxhausen 0-7 0-0 0, Lawson 2-8 3-4 8, T.Johnson 4-6 0-0 9, Baker 1-5 0-0 3, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, T.Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 9-12 56.

NICHOLLS (21-10)

Alatishe 3-5 0-0 6, Harvey 4-9 2-2 11, K.Johnson 4-10 0-0 10, A.Jones 8-13 0-1 16, McClanahan 5-6 0-0 12, Lyons 3-7 0-0 6, Hunter 4-6 1-2 11, McGhee 1-5 0-0 3, B.Moore 1-1 0-0 3, Buford 1-1 0-0 2, Clement 0-2 0-0 0, Terrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 3-5 80.

Halftime_Nicholls 39-15. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 5-21 (Kennedy 1-1, Hutchinson 1-2, Lawson 1-2, T.Johnson 1-3, Baker 1-5, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-1, Kuxhausen 0-6), Nicholls 9-22 (Hunter 2-3, McClanahan 2-3, K.Johnson 2-4, B.Moore 1-1, Harvey 1-3, McGhee 1-3, Clement 0-1, Lyons 0-1, Terrell 0-1, A.Jones 0-2). Rebounds_McNeese St. 26 (Kennedy 9), Nicholls 32 (Alatishe, Lyons 8). Assists_McNeese St. 14 (Lawson 7), Nicholls 17 (K.Johnson, A.Jones 5). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 9, Nicholls 13. A_879 (3,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.