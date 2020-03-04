NMSU looks to extend streak vs California Baptist

California Baptist (21-8, 10-4) vs. New Mexico State (24-6, 15-0)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 34th straight conference win against California Baptist. New Mexico State’s last WAC loss came against the California Baptist Lancers 82-76 on Jan. 3, 2019. California Baptist snuck past Seattle by one point at home in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. . For California Baptist, Milan Acquaah, De’jon Davis, Ferron Flavors Jr., Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have combined to account for 74 percent of all California Baptist scoring.

KEY FACILITATOR: Acquaah has made or assisted on 43 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico State has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 76.2 points while giving up 56.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lancers. New Mexico State has an assist on 46 of 70 field goals (65.7 percent) across its past three outings while California Baptist has assists on 42 of 87 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: New Mexico State has held opposing teams to 60.1 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

