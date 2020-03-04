No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66

TCU (16-14)

Samuel 2-4 0-0 4, Bane 8-15 2-3 24, Dennis 6-11 0-0 18, Fuller 0-2 2-2 2, Grayer 3-7 1-2 7, LeDee 2-5 4-4 8, Nembhard 1-6 0-0 3, Farabello 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-11 66.

KANSAS (27-3)

Azubuike 13-14 5-13 31, Agbaji 4-7 0-0 8, Dotson 5-12 6-6 18, Garrett 3-6 3-4 9, Moss 2-9 0-0 5, Braun 2-6 0-0 4, McCormack 0-0 0-0 0, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 14-23 75.

Halftime_TCU 37-35. 3-Point Goals_TCU 13-29 (Bane 6-10, Dennis 6-10, Nembhard 1-3, Farabello 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Smith 0-1, Grayer 0-3), Kansas 3-12 (Dotson 2-3, Moss 1-7, Agbaji 0-1, Braun 0-1). Rebounds_TCU 26 (LeDee 8), Kansas 36 (Azubuike 14). Assists_TCU 12 (Bane 4), Kansas 13 (Garrett 5). Total Fouls_TCU 17, Kansas 12. A_16,300 (16,300).

