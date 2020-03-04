Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66

March 4, 2020 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

TCU (16-14)

Samuel 2-4 0-0 4, Bane 8-15 2-3 24, Dennis 6-11 0-0 18, Fuller 0-2 2-2 2, Grayer 3-7 1-2 7, LeDee 2-5 4-4 8, Nembhard 1-6 0-0 3, Farabello 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-11 66.

KANSAS (27-3)

Azubuike 13-14 5-13 31, Agbaji 4-7 0-0 8, Dotson 5-12 6-6 18, Garrett 3-6 3-4 9, Moss 2-9 0-0 5, Braun 2-6 0-0 4, McCormack 0-0 0-0 0, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 14-23 75.

Halftime_TCU 37-35. 3-Point Goals_TCU 13-29 (Bane 6-10, Dennis 6-10, Nembhard 1-3, Farabello 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Smith 0-1, Grayer 0-3), Kansas 3-12 (Dotson 2-3, Moss 1-7, Agbaji 0-1, Braun 0-1). Rebounds_TCU 26 (LeDee 8), Kansas 36 (Azubuike 14). Assists_TCU 12 (Bane 4), Kansas 13 (Garrett 5). Total Fouls_TCU 17, Kansas 12. A_16,300 (16,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise