No. 1 Kansas looks to extend streak vs TCU

March 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

TCU (16-13, 7-9) vs. No. 1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over TCU. In its last five wins against the Horned Frogs, Kansas has won by an average of 8 points. TCU’s last win in the series came on March 9, 2017, an 85-82 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Horned Frogs scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Bane has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: TCU is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 13 or more 3-pointers. The Horned Frogs are 11-13 when the team hits fewer than 13 threes.

TWO STREAKS: TCU has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 55.6 points and allowing 75.6 points during those contests. Kansas has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80.4 points while giving up 65.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas defense has allowed only 60.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Jayhawks ninth among Division I teams. The TCU offense has averaged 65.6 points through 29 games (ranked 283rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

