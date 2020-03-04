Listen Live Sports

No. 1 seed Robert Morris fends off St. Francis (BKN) 59-58

March 4, 2020 11:18 pm
 
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — AJ Bramah scored 22 points with eight rebounds and top seed Robert Morris blunted St. Francis’ (BKN) upset bid with a 59-58 win on Wednesday night in a Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

After Chauncey Hawkins’ 3-pointer brought the Terriers within 59-58 with 17 second left, St. Francis fouled Jon Williams who missed the front end of a one-and-one. But Larry Moreno missed a jumper for the Terriers to end it.

Yannis Mendey made two foul shots with 79 seconds left to give Robert Morris a 58-51 lead. Hawkins then made four free throws in a 15-second span before sinking his 3. St. Francis entered the tournament as the eighth and final seed.

Josh Williams scored 11 for the Colonials. Robert Morris (18-14) advanced to play fourth-seeded Long Island on Saturday.

Hawkins led the Terriers with 23 points and Deniz Celen and Unique McLean each scored 10.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

