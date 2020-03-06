Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 10 NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48

March 6, 2020 8:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGIA TECH (20-11)

Cubaj 4-12 3-4 11, Francoise Diouf 0-2 0-0 0, Fletcher 7-11 1-3 15, Lahtinen 1-8 0-0 2, Pan 6-15 2-2 15, Hermosa 2-7 1-2 5, Carson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 7-11 48

NC STATE (26-4)

Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Cunane 7-14 2-3 16, Brown-Turner 3-5 0-0 7, Crutchfield 2-8 2-2 6, Konig 5-12 4-4 16, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Cassell 0-0 0-0 0, Hobby 2-4 0-0 4, Ealey 1-3 1-1 3, Hunter 1-7 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 9-10 57

Georgia Tech 16 7 14 11 48
NC State 7 16 17 17 57

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 1-9 (Fletcher 0-1, Lahtinen 0-1, Pan 1-7), NC State 4-21 (Jones 0-1, Cunane 0-1, Brown-Turner 1-2, Crutchfield 0-3, Konig 2-6, Boyd 0-1, Hobby 0-1, Ealey 0-1, Hunter 1-5). Assists_Georgia Tech 7 (Fletcher 3), NC State 14 (Crutchfield 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 37 (Fletcher 2-9), NC State 33 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 15, NC State 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers