No. 10 NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48

GEORGIA TECH (20-11)

Cubaj 4-12 3-4 11, Francoise Diouf 0-2 0-0 0, Fletcher 7-11 1-3 15, Lahtinen 1-8 0-0 2, Pan 6-15 2-2 15, Hermosa 2-7 1-2 5, Carson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 7-11 48

NC STATE (26-4)

Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Cunane 7-14 2-3 16, Brown-Turner 3-5 0-0 7, Crutchfield 2-8 2-2 6, Konig 5-12 4-4 16, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Cassell 0-0 0-0 0, Hobby 2-4 0-0 4, Ealey 1-3 1-1 3, Hunter 1-7 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 9-10 57

Georgia Tech 16 7 14 11 — 48 NC State 7 16 17 17 — 57

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 1-9 (Fletcher 0-1, Lahtinen 0-1, Pan 1-7), NC State 4-21 (Jones 0-1, Cunane 0-1, Brown-Turner 1-2, Crutchfield 0-3, Konig 2-6, Boyd 0-1, Hobby 0-1, Ealey 0-1, Hunter 1-5). Assists_Georgia Tech 7 (Fletcher 3), NC State 14 (Crutchfield 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 37 (Fletcher 2-9), NC State 33 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 15, NC State 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

