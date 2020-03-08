No. 10 NC State 71, No. 22 Florida St. 66

FLORIDA ST. (24-8)

Gillespie 9-18 4-6 25, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Ekhomu 5-13 5-5 17, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Woolfolk 6-15 1-1 17, Baldwin 0-5 0-0 0, Puisis 2-6 0-0 6, Weber 0-3 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-64 11-14 66

NC STATE (28-4)

Jones 2-5 1-2 6, Cunane 3-8 10-14 18, Brown-Turner 5-12 2-2 14, Crutchfield 2-6 0-0 5, Konig 6-13 2-2 18, Boyd 4-6 2-2 10, Cassell 0-0 0-0 0, Ealey 0-0 0-2 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-50 17-24 71

Florida St. 19 11 15 21 — 66 NC State 14 15 18 24 — 71

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 11-34 (Gillespie 3-9, Ekhomu 2-8, Woolfolk 4-10, Puisis 2-5, Weber 0-2), NC State 10-23 (Jones 1-3, Cunane 2-2, Brown-Turner 2-3, Crutchfield 1-5, Konig 4-9, Boyd 0-1). Assists_Florida St. 10 (Ekhomu 5), NC State 12 (Jones 4). Fouled Out_NC State Crutchfield. Rebounds_Florida St. 30 (Gillespie 3-9), NC State 41 (Cunane 5-9). Total Fouls_Florida St. 17, NC State 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,324.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.