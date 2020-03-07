Listen Live Sports

No. 10 NC State 82, Boston College 75

March 7, 2020 4:50 pm
 
BOSTON COLLEGE (20-12)

Guy 8-13 3-4 19, Soule 4-10 1-2 9, Dickens 3-9 2-2 10, Garraud 3-8 0-0 8, Ortlepp 5-8 0-0 14, Pineau 5-9 2-2 12, Batts 1-1 0-0 2, Swartz 0-3 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-61 9-12 75

NC STATE (27-4)

Jones 3-6 1-2 9, Cunane 5-8 0-0 11, Brown-Turner 2-7 2-2 7, Crutchfield 2-5 0-0 5, Konig 6-14 0-0 16, Boyd 7-10 2-3 16, Cassell 4-5 0-0 8, Hobby 0-2 0-0 0, Ealey 0-0 5-6 5, Hunter 1-7 2-2 5, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 12-15 82

Boston College 24 6 15 30 75
NC State 23 25 17 17 82

3-Point Goals_Boston College 8-15 (Dickens 2-5, Garraud 2-2, Ortlepp 4-6, Swartz 0-2), NC State 10-22 (Jones 2-3, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 1-3, Crutchfield 1-3, Konig 4-10, Hunter 1-2). Assists_Boston College 13 (Dickens 5), NC State 15 (Crutchfield 5). Fouled Out_Boston College Garraud. Rebounds_Boston College 30 (Team 3-8), NC State 35 (Brown-Turner 4-6). Total Fouls_Boston College 16, NC State 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,751.

The Associated Press

