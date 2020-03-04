No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76

GEORGETOWN (15-15)

Pickett 5-16 4-4 17, Wahab 7-9 0-3 14, Allen 2-10 4-6 10, Blair 8-23 3-3 22, Mosely 3-5 0-0 6, Ighoefe 1-1 0-1 2, Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Muresan 0-0 2-2 2, Azinge 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-65 16-23 76.

CREIGHTON (23-7)

Bishop 2-2 0-0 4, Jefferson 2-4 2-2 6, Alexander 5-11 4-4 18, Ballock 7-14 0-0 20, Zegarowski 8-10 0-0 20, Mahoney 5-14 1-1 14, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, K.Jones 3-5 1-1 7, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Windham 0-3 0-0 0, Scurry 0-1 0-0 0, Zeil 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 8-8 91.

Halftime_Creighton 48-33. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 8-22 (Blair 3-8, Pickett 3-9, Allen 2-3, Mosely 0-2), Creighton 17-36 (Ballock 6-13, Zegarowski 4-6, Alexander 4-8, Mahoney 3-4, Scurry 0-1, Zeil 0-1, Windham 0-3). Rebounds_Georgetown 40 (Wahab 12), Creighton 31 (K.Jones 6). Assists_Georgetown 17 (Blair 7), Creighton 18 (Zegarowski 8). Total Fouls_Georgetown 12, Creighton 20. A_17,696 (18,320).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.