Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 11 Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52

March 1, 2020 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA TECH (15-14)

Ojiako 1-2 0-0 2, Alleyne 4-7 0-0 12, Bede 1-2 0-0 2, Radford 3-5 2-2 8, Wilkins 0-1 0-0 0, Cone 5-12 0-1 15, Nolley 2-9 2-3 6, Horne 2-9 0-0 5, Cattoor 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 4-6 52.

LOUISVILLE (24-6)

Nwora 8-16 2-3 20, Sutton 3-5 1-1 8, Enoch 2-8 4-6 8, Kimble 2-5 1-3 5, McMahon 4-6 0-0 10, D.Johnson 4-7 0-0 8, Williamson 2-5 0-0 4, Perry 0-1 2-2 2, Slazinski 0-1 0-0 0, Nickelberry 0-1 0-0 0, Oddo 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 10-15 68.

Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 10-30 (Cone 5-10, Alleyne 4-5, Horne 1-7, Bede 0-1, Cattoor 0-1, Radford 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Nolley 0-4), Louisville 6-20 (McMahon 2-3, Nwora 2-8, Oddo 1-1, Sutton 1-2, D.Johnson 0-1, Perry 0-1, Slazinski 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Kimble 0-2). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 26 (Radford 9), Louisville 39 (Nwora 12). Assists_Virginia Tech 12 (Bede 4), Louisville 12 (D.Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 16, Louisville 9.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War