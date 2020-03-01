No. 11 Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52

VIRGINIA TECH (15-14)

Ojiako 1-2 0-0 2, Alleyne 4-7 0-0 12, Bede 1-2 0-0 2, Radford 3-5 2-2 8, Wilkins 0-1 0-0 0, Cone 5-12 0-1 15, Nolley 2-9 2-3 6, Horne 2-9 0-0 5, Cattoor 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 4-6 52.

LOUISVILLE (24-6)

Nwora 8-16 2-3 20, Sutton 3-5 1-1 8, Enoch 2-8 4-6 8, Kimble 2-5 1-3 5, McMahon 4-6 0-0 10, D.Johnson 4-7 0-0 8, Williamson 2-5 0-0 4, Perry 0-1 2-2 2, Slazinski 0-1 0-0 0, Nickelberry 0-1 0-0 0, Oddo 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 10-15 68.

Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 10-30 (Cone 5-10, Alleyne 4-5, Horne 1-7, Bede 0-1, Cattoor 0-1, Radford 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Nolley 0-4), Louisville 6-20 (McMahon 2-3, Nwora 2-8, Oddo 1-1, Sutton 1-2, D.Johnson 0-1, Perry 0-1, Slazinski 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Kimble 0-2). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 26 (Radford 9), Louisville 39 (Nwora 12). Assists_Virginia Tech 12 (Bede 4), Louisville 12 (D.Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 16, Louisville 9.

