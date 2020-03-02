No. 12 Duke 88, NC State 69

NC STATE (18-12)

Bates 1-1 0-0 2, Bryce 5-14 1-1 14, Funderburk 4-7 3-5 11, Daniels 6-13 2-5 14, Johnson 4-11 3-4 11, Hellems 5-12 3-4 14, Beverly 1-2 0-0 3, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Andree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 12-19 69.

DUKE (24-6)

Baker 0-1 0-0 0, DeLaurier 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 4-6 9-11 17, Jones 4-14 5-6 15, Stanley 7-18 4-5 18, Goldwire 5-7 0-0 11, Moore 3-6 4-4 10, Robinson 4-5 0-0 10, Hurt 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 30-63 23-27 88.

Halftime_Duke 38-36. 3-Point Goals_NC State 5-21 (Bryce 3-7, Beverly 1-2, Hellems 1-3, Funderburk 0-1, Daniels 0-3, Johnson 0-5), Duke 5-15 (Robinson 2-2, Jones 2-3, Goldwire 1-3, Baker 0-1, Hurt 0-1, Moore 0-1, Stanley 0-4). Fouled Out_Bates. Rebounds_NC State 24 (Daniels 9), Duke 42 (Carey 7). Assists_NC State 14 (Johnson 7), Duke 14 (Goldwire 5). Total Fouls_NC State 20, Duke 18.

