No. 12 Duke 89, North Carolina 76

NORTH CAROLINA (13-18)

Anthony 4-14 1-2 9, Bacot 5-7 3-6 13, Brooks 9-22 8-10 26, Black 3-10 0-0 7, B.Robinson 4-8 0-0 11, Keeling 1-6 0-0 2, Pierce 1-2 2-2 4, Platek 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Francis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-71 14-20 76.

DUKE (25-6)

DeLaurier 2-2 0-0 4, J.Robinson 4-7 1-2 13, White 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 4-13 10-10 21, Stanley 6-10 4-4 19, Carey 8-14 9-11 25, Goldwire 0-2 3-4 3, Moore 1-4 2-2 4, Hurt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 29-33 89.

Halftime_Duke 42-34. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 4-11 (B.Robinson 3-5, Black 1-4, Anthony 0-2), Duke 10-21 (J.Robinson 4-6, Stanley 3-5, Jones 3-7, Carey 0-1, Goldwire 0-1, Hurt 0-1). Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Brooks 13), Duke 35 (Carey 10). Assists_North Carolina 8 (Anthony 4), Duke 19 (Jones 11). Total Fouls_North Carolina 22, Duke 15.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.