Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 12 Duke 89, North Carolina 76

March 7, 2020 8:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTH CAROLINA (13-18)

Anthony 4-14 1-2 9, Bacot 5-7 3-6 13, Brooks 9-22 8-10 26, Black 3-10 0-0 7, B.Robinson 4-8 0-0 11, Keeling 1-6 0-0 2, Pierce 1-2 2-2 4, Platek 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Francis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-71 14-20 76.

DUKE (25-6)

DeLaurier 2-2 0-0 4, J.Robinson 4-7 1-2 13, White 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 4-13 10-10 21, Stanley 6-10 4-4 19, Carey 8-14 9-11 25, Goldwire 0-2 3-4 3, Moore 1-4 2-2 4, Hurt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 29-33 89.

Halftime_Duke 42-34. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 4-11 (B.Robinson 3-5, Black 1-4, Anthony 0-2), Duke 10-21 (J.Robinson 4-6, Stanley 3-5, Jones 3-7, Carey 0-1, Goldwire 0-1, Hurt 0-1). Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Brooks 13), Duke 35 (Carey 10). Assists_North Carolina 8 (Anthony 4), Duke 19 (Jones 11). Total Fouls_North Carolina 22, Duke 15.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in