Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 13 Arizona 86, California 73

March 6, 2020 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

CALIFORNIA (12-19)

Styles 3-5 2-2 10, West 0-4 3-4 3, Brown 6-18 10-12 25, Crocker 3-11 0-0 7, McIntosh 3-5 1-2 7, Lutje Schipholt 3-7 0-0 6, Yue 0-1 0-0 0, Anastasieska 0-0 0-0 0, Green 5-10 1-1 15, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 17-21 73

ARIZONA (24-6)

McBryde 5-7 0-0 11, Reese 13-15 3-4 30, Thomas 3-8 1-2 8, Carter 3-7 3-4 10, McDonald 6-17 0-0 13, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Alonso 1-1 0-0 3, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 2-5 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-64 8-12 86

California 18 9 17 29 73
Arizona 23 18 21 24 86

3-Point Goals_California 10-22 (Styles 2-2, Brown 3-8, Crocker 1-5, Green 4-7), Arizona 8-20 (McBryde 1-2, Reese 1-1, Thomas 1-4, Carter 1-4, McDonald 1-4, Alonso 1-1, Pueyo 2-4). Assists_California 12 (Crocker 5), Arizona 25 (Pueyo 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 30 (Team 4-7), Arizona 38 (McBryde 2-7). Total Fouls_California 19, Arizona 18. Technical Fouls_Arizona Carter 1. A_6,782.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers