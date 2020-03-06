No. 13 Arizona 86, California 73

CALIFORNIA (12-19)

Styles 3-5 2-2 10, West 0-4 3-4 3, Brown 6-18 10-12 25, Crocker 3-11 0-0 7, McIntosh 3-5 1-2 7, Lutje Schipholt 3-7 0-0 6, Yue 0-1 0-0 0, Anastasieska 0-0 0-0 0, Green 5-10 1-1 15, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 17-21 73

ARIZONA (24-6)

McBryde 5-7 0-0 11, Reese 13-15 3-4 30, Thomas 3-8 1-2 8, Carter 3-7 3-4 10, McDonald 6-17 0-0 13, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Alonso 1-1 0-0 3, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 2-5 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-64 8-12 86

California 18 9 17 29 — 73 Arizona 23 18 21 24 — 86

3-Point Goals_California 10-22 (Styles 2-2, Brown 3-8, Crocker 1-5, Green 4-7), Arizona 8-20 (McBryde 1-2, Reese 1-1, Thomas 1-4, Carter 1-4, McDonald 1-4, Alonso 1-1, Pueyo 2-4). Assists_California 12 (Crocker 5), Arizona 25 (Pueyo 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 30 (Team 4-7), Arizona 38 (McBryde 2-7). Total Fouls_California 19, Arizona 18. Technical Fouls_Arizona Carter 1. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.