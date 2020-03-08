No. 13 Oregon 80, Stanford 67

STANFORD (20-11)

Jones 4-5 3-3 15, da Silva 7-15 4-5 18, Davis 5-9 0-0 13, Terry 2-9 2-2 6, Wills 4-9 2-2 10, Delaire 0-2 1-2 1, Kisunas 2-2 0-0 4, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-14 67.

OREGON (24-7)

Juiston 3-5 0-0 6, Lawson 1-2 0-0 2, Mathis 5-7 0-0 14, Pritchard 8-17 9-10 29, Richardson 5-9 2-2 12, Patterson 3-5 1-4 9, Dante 4-5 0-0 8, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 12-16 80.

Halftime_Oregon 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 7-16 (Jones 4-5, Davis 3-4, Delaire 0-1, Wills 0-2, Terry 0-4), Oregon 10-19 (Mathis 4-6, Pritchard 4-9, Patterson 2-3, Richardson 0-1). Rebounds_Stanford 18 (da Silva 7), Oregon 27 (Juiston 9). Assists_Stanford 18 (Davis 7), Oregon 10 (Pritchard 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 17, Oregon 18.

