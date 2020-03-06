Listen Live Sports

No. 13 Oregon looks for home win vs Stanford

March 6, 2020 6:45 am
 
< a min read
      

Stanford (20-10, 9-8) vs. No. 13 Oregon (23-7, 12-5)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oregon looks for its fourth straight win over Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. The last victory for the Cardinal at Oregon was an 82-80 win on Jan. 12, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pritchard has directly created 52 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Stanford is 0-8 when it allows at least 68 points and 20-2 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last 16 home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 63.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 75.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

