No. 14 Oregon St. 82, Washington St. 55

March 6, 2020 2:03 am
 
WASHINGTON ST. (11-20)

Hristova 7-17 2-2 19, Motuga 4-9 0-0 10, Subasic 2-6 0-0 4, Chanelle Molina 3-11 1-2 10, Muzet 0-1 0-0 0, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Murekatete 1-3 2-6 4, Nankervis 1-3 0-0 2, Cherilyn Molina 0-3 0-0 0, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 5-10 55

OREGON ST. (23-8)

Jones 2-8 3-4 7, Pivec 7-9 2-2 17, Slocum 6-19 0-1 13, Tudor 7-9 4-4 24, Washington 2-3 0-0 4, Morris 1-1 7-8 9, Thropay 0-1 1-2 1, Goodman 3-4 0-0 7, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 17-21 82

Washington St. 12 16 16 11 55
Oregon St. 29 24 19 10 82

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 10-20 (Hristova 3-3, Motuga 2-4, Subasic 0-3, Molina 3-8, Sarver 2-2), Oregon St. 9-16 (Pivec 1-1, Slocum 1-6, Tudor 6-7, Goodman 1-1, Simmons 0-1). Assists_Washington St. 15 (Molina 4), Oregon St. 15 (Pivec 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 23 (Hristova 2-4), Oregon St. 41 (Jones 4-6). Total Fouls_Washington St. 16, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,387.

