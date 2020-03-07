No. 14 Villanova 70, Georgetown 69

VILLANOVA (24-7)

Bey 5-9 5-7 18, Robinson-Earl 5-8 2-2 13, Samuels 5-11 2-3 13, Gillespie 3-10 2-2 11, Moore 3-8 3-4 11, Cosby-Roundtree 2-2 0-0 4, Swider 0-0 0-0 0, Slater 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 14-18 70.

GEORGETOWN (15-16)

Pickett 7-9 2-4 20, Wahab 4-8 1-2 9, Allen 7-18 1-1 17, Blair 3-14 0-0 7, Mosely 5-9 1-1 13, Ighoefe 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-59 6-10 69.

Halftime_Villanova 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 10-25 (Bey 3-5, Gillespie 3-5, Moore 2-7, Robinson-Earl 1-2, Samuels 1-6), Georgetown 9-20 (Pickett 4-5, Mosely 2-3, Allen 2-4, Blair 1-8). Fouled Out_Pickett. Rebounds_Villanova 29 (Moore 9), Georgetown 27 (Wahab, Mosely 8). Assists_Villanova 14 (Gillespie 5), Georgetown 12 (Allen 4). Total Fouls_Villanova 14, Georgetown 16. A_13,168 (20,356).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.