No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77

VILLANOVA (23-7)

Bey 7-13 4-7 20, Robinson-Earl 3-6 1-3 9, Samuels 6-12 5-6 19, Gillespie 5-12 0-2 12, Moore 7-11 0-0 19, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0, Slater 0-0 0-0 0, Swider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 10-18 79.

SETON HALL (21-8)

Mamukelashvili 8-10 1-1 20, Gill 3-7 0-0 6, McKnight 6-14 3-4 16, Powell 5-18 1-2 14, Cale 2-6 0-0 6, Reynolds 3-4 3-4 12, Rhoden 1-5 1-2 3, Obiagu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 9-13 77.

Halftime_Villanova 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 13-32 (Moore 5-8, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Bey 2-6, Gillespie 2-7, Samuels 2-7), Seton Hall 12-29 (Reynolds 3-3, Mamukelashvili 3-4, Powell 3-10, Cale 2-5, McKnight 1-4, Rhoden 0-3). Fouled Out_Bey, Reynolds. Rebounds_Villanova 32 (Robinson-Earl 11), Seton Hall 32 (Mamukelashvili 10). Assists_Villanova 14 (Samuels 5), Seton Hall 16 (Powell 8). Total Fouls_Villanova 13, Seton Hall 17. A_16,863 (18,711).

