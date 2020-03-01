No. 17 Oregon St. 73, Washington St. 58

WASHINGTON ST. (11-19)

Hristova 6-16 0-0 12, Motuga 4-13 3-4 13, Subasic 6-10 0-0 12, Cherilyn Molina 4-8 4-4 12, Muzet 2-2 0-0 5, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-0 2-2 2, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-51 9-10 58

OREGON ST. (22-8)

Jones 4-8 2-4 10, Pivec 7-11 4-4 19, Slocum 5-13 7-8 17, Tudor 2-10 0-0 6, Washington 0-5 0-0 0, Morris 2-2 1-1 5, Thropay 0-0 1-2 1, Goodman 6-10 0-0 15, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 15-19 73

Washington St. 16 20 8 14 — 58 Oregon St. 22 13 21 17 — 73

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 3-15 (Hristova 0-2, Motuga 2-8, Subasic 0-2, Molina 0-1, Muzet 1-1, Sarver 0-1), Oregon St. 6-21 (Pivec 1-1, Slocum 0-3, Tudor 2-10, Goodman 3-7). Assists_Washington St. 12 (Hristova 3), Oregon St. 15 (Slocum 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 28 (Subasic 2-6), Oregon St. 36 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls_Washington St. 16, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,739.

