No. 17 South Dakota 63, S. Dakota St. 58

March 10, 2020 4:28 pm
 
S. DAKOTA ST. (23-10)

Burckhard 3-7 0-0 7, Larson 7-13 1-2 16, Nelson 2-5 1-2 6, Cascio Jensen 4-7 1-2 13, Irwin 4-10 2-2 11, Ferrand 0-0 0-0 0, Bultsma 2-4 1-2 5, Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0, Theuninck 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-47 6-10 58

SOUTH DAKOTA (30-2)

Sjerven 6-13 3-3 15, Arens 3-9 2-4 10, Duffy 2-10 6-8 10, Lamb 3-10 4-4 11, McKeever 4-10 1-2 11, Frederick 2-7 1-2 6, Korngable 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 17-23 63

S. Dakota St. 15 17 15 11 58
South Dakota 16 11 18 18 63

3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 8-17 (Burckhard 1-1, Larson 1-4, Nelson 1-2, Cascio Jensen 4-6, Irwin 1-3, Theuninck 0-1), South Dakota 6-19 (Arens 2-6, Duffy 0-3, Lamb 1-5, McKeever 2-3, Frederick 1-2). Assists_S. Dakota St. 15 (Cascio Jensen 5), South Dakota 8 (Lamb 3). Fouled Out_S. Dakota St. Nelson, Irwin. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 27 (Larson 2-4), South Dakota 36 (Sjerven 5-8). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 23, South Dakota 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,833.

