No. 17 South Dakota 99, Nebraska-Omaha 40

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (7-23)

Filer 1-3 0-0 2, Murdie 2-10 6-10 10, Carter 2-13 1-2 5, Killian 0-4 0-0 0, Ogier 5-9 2-3 13, Pilakouta 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-6 0-0 2, Ekdahl 0-0 2-2 2, Felici 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Johnston 3-5 0-0 6, Petersen 0-1 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-55 11-17 40

SOUTH DAKOTA (28-2)

Sjerven 5-5 4-6 14, Arens 5-5 4-5 16, Duffy 6-11 3-4 17, Lamb 3-7 2-2 11, McKeever 3-6 0-0 8, Bonar 1-2 0-0 3, Frederick 2-10 4-6 8, Hempe 0-4 0-0 0, Sankey 3-6 0-0 6, Guebert 3-5 0-0 8, Korngable 1-3 1-2 4, Kunzer 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-67 18-25 99

Nebraska-Omaha 9 9 10 12 — 40 South Dakota 31 33 16 19 — 99

3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 1-12 (Filer 0-2, Murdie 0-2, Killian 0-2, Ogier 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Johnston 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Schmitt 0-1), South Dakota 13-23 (Arens 2-2, Duffy 2-3, Lamb 3-4, McKeever 2-3, Bonar 1-1, Hempe 0-1, Sankey 0-2, Guebert 2-4, Korngable 1-2, Kunzer 0-1). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 3 (Carter 1), South Dakota 18 (Duffy 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 26 (Murdie 2-6), South Dakota 51 (Sjerven 5-8). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 19, South Dakota 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

