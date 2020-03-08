No. 18 DePaul 83, Seton Hall 80

SETON HALL (19-12)

Samuels 6-13 1-2 13, Elmore 12-16 2-4 26, Johnson 1-3 0-2 3, Lewis 4-10 0-0 10, Park-Lane 5-14 0-0 10, Allesch 2-2 0-0 5, Jackson 4-11 0-1 10, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-71 3-9 80

DEPAUL (27-5)

Stonewall 6-12 3-4 18, Campbell 5-9 2-2 16, Church 4-12 0-2 8, Held 8-15 2-2 22, Morris 6-14 0-0 14, Dallmann 1-2 0-0 2, Jean 0-1 0-0 0, Bekelja 1-3 0-0 3, Stovall 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-69 7-10 83

Seton Hall 24 22 21 13 — 80 DePaul 24 26 20 13 — 83

3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 7-23 (Samuels 0-4, Johnson 1-1, Lewis 2-5, Park-Lane 0-4, Allesch 1-1, Jackson 2-6, Smith 1-2), DePaul 14-35 (Stonewall 3-5, Campbell 4-7, Church 0-3, Held 4-9, Morris 2-7, Dallmann 0-1, Bekelja 1-2, Stovall 0-1). Assists_Seton Hall 21 (Park-Lane 7), DePaul 25 (Church 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seton Hall 43 (Team 4-7), DePaul 36 (Church 4-11). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 11, DePaul 15. Technical Fouls_Seton Hall Park-Lane 1. A_0.

